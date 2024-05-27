Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases Shares of 47,453 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,371,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,684 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Shares of Adecoagro stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 380,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $12.51.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.