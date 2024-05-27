Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases Shares of 47,453 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,371,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,684 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 380,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.