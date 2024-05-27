Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $246,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marqeta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

Marqeta Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,420,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,183. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

