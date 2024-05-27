Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $350,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MARA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 46,639,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,641,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

