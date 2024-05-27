Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 89,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 201,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,817. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,656.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

