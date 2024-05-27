Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,424,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

