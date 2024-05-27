Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after buying an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.58 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

