Citigroup Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $65.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.95 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $67,601,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

