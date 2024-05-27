CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

Shares of CKHUY opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

