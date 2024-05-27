CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.
CK Hutchison Price Performance
Shares of CKHUY opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.28.
About CK Hutchison
