Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

