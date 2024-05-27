Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $986.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,069.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,028.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

