Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

