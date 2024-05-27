Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

