Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $182.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.85 and its 200-day moving average is $181.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

