Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.34 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.