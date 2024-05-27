Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.