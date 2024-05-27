Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,121,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $126,354,000 after buying an additional 1,205,207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $34,010,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,423,000 after buying an additional 1,167,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.