Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Columbus McKinnon

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.