Commerce Bank Acquires 1,763 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

CMI opened at $284.91 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day moving average of $260.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,589 shares of company stock worth $729,353. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

