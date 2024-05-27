Commerce Bank Acquires 2,882 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,315 shares of company stock worth $15,148,243. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $53.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.08. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

