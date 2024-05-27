Commerce Bank Buys 22,506 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 232.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $142.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.76. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

