Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 785,298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $191,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $214.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

