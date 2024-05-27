Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $240.02 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

