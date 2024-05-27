Commerce Bank Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commerce Bank increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

