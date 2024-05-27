Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $587.40 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.83 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $558.67 and a 200-day moving average of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

