Commerce Bank Invests $3.92 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $102.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

