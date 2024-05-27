Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $502.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

