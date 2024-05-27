Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 3,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 506,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.81. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

