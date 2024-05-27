Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,919,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $228.13 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.39 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

