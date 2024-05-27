Commerce Bank Purchases 2,552 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR opened at $180.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average is $185.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

