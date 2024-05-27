Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ED opened at $94.43 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

