Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 336.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,664 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Teradata worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 40.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 319,855 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $3,426,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 101.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $57.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,518 shares of company stock worth $1,961,787. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

