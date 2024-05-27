Commerce Bank Sells 1,016 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $361,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $206,286,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Waters by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.78.

WAT opened at $336.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.90. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

