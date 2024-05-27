Commerce Bank Sells 1,068 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

