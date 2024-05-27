Commerce Bank Sells 1,435 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $83.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

