Commerce Bank Sells 1,681 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 55.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 80.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $439.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,549 shares of company stock worth $13,142,472. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

