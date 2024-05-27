Commerce Bank Sells 34,499 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $271.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

