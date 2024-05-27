Commerce Bank Sells 422 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,659,615. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $492.05 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.