Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) PT Raised to $16.00 at Scotiabank

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BVN opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.69%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

