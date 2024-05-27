Comparing Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and CAVA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.44 billion 0.29 $99.05 million $3.75 12.17 CAVA Group $728.70 million 12.97 $13.28 million N/A N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

96.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and CAVA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 5 0 0 1.71 CAVA Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.48%. CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $65.08, indicating a potential downside of 21.52%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.43% 23.13% 4.92% CAVA Group 1.82% 4.28% 1.50%

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats CAVA Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. Its gift shop offers various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, food, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

