Comparing Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 7.13 -$130,000.00 $0.01 80.08 African Agriculture $1.75 million 2.04 -$43.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Grown Rogue International and African Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% African Agriculture N/A N/A -228.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and African Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats African Agriculture on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

