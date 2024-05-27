Comparing Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) & BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tate & Lyle and BranchOut Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 0 0 0 N/A BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $2.13 billion 1.70 $229.01 million N/A N/A BranchOut Food $2.83 million 2.40 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.14

This table compares Tate & Lyle and BranchOut Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86%

Summary

Tate & Lyle beats BranchOut Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BranchOut Food

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.