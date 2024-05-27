Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

