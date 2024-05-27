Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after acquiring an additional 307,228 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,045.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 270,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,033,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $95.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $96.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

