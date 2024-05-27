Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

National Grid Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NGG opened at $60.69 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 6%.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.