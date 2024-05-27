Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

