Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OMC opened at $95.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.