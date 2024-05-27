Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,837,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

