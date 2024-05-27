Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hershey by 143.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 18,495.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,672,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $263.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

