CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CSGP stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

