Coveo Solutions (CVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Coveo Solutions to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:CVO opened at C$7.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$6.26 and a 1-year high of C$12.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Featured Articles

